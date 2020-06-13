Irma M. Roberts
Irma M. Roberts

Corryton - Irma M. Roberts - passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on June 12, 2020 at her home in Corryton. She was born, married and raised her children in New Jersey, then moved to Corryton in 1987. She was a member of the Corryton Senior Center and Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church where she proudly volunteered in the early days of their Hospitality Pantry.

She is preceded in death by her son, Joseph. Irma is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Joseph; her children, Kathleen and Jim and his wife Brenda; grandsons, Chris and wife Tonya, and Tim and Lila; and great granddaughter, Breanna.

Mrs. Roberts will have a private burial with immediate family and will be laid to rest on June 16, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Irma Roberts. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Burial
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
