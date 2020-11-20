1/1
Irving Leeds
Irving Leeds

Knoxville - Irving Leeds, age 91, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home. Irving was born on July 21, 1929 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Abraham and Rose Leeds.

Irving was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. He attended the University of Tennessee and graduated from the University of Miami in Florida. He returned to Knoxville and founded Leeds Homes with his older brothers. Later in his career he started Expressway Furniture Company and Dutch Valley Antique Mall.

In addition to his fondness of antiques, he loved travel, good food and politics. He and his wife Carol traveled the world extensively. He continued to travel with family until his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife Carol Lee Leeds, his brothers, Sol Leeds (Bella) and Joseph Leeds (Shirley).

Irving is survived by daughters Allison Sexton (Bob) and Gina Fein (Noel); sons Roby Wray (Angie) and Matt Wray. He is also survived by granddaughter Jennifer Sexton Carson (Nick) and great- granddaughter Avery Lynn Carson and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Berry Highland Memorial Gardens at 5315 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee 37919. Pastor Joe Harris is officiating the service.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
November 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of my Uncle Irving's passing. He has always been such a nice man and was such a good friend and cousin to my daddy, Joe. My love and condolences to Allison and Gina.
Jamie Stewart
Family
