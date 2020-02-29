Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:45 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Isaac "Hershel" Sproles

Knoxville - Isaac "Hershel" Sproles age 91 of Knoxville passed away on February 27, 2020. He was a member of Island Home Baptist Church, a retired mail carrier for U.S.P.S., and a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. Preceded in death by wives: Mary Lou Sproles and Ruth King Sproles; and parents, Charlie and Ida Bell Sproles. Survived by children, Kathy D. Black (Danny) and Alan D. Sproles (Judy Ann); grandchildren, Jamie L. Severance, Tambra L. Byrd, and Kristy G. Moore; great grandchildren, Michael C. Severance, Gabriel J. Severance, Bobbi-Jo R. Byrd, Samantha M. Byrd, and Bailey R. Byrd, Brittney Landon, McKayla Patrick, Tevontae Patrick, and Darius Harper; brother, Don W. Sproles; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his family at Trinity Hills. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday March 2, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. David Collins officiating. The family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Tuesday March 3, at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 3:00 pm intermnet service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
