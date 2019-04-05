|
Isabel M. Drerup
Tellico Village Loudon, TN
Isabel Mary Drerup, 100, of Tellico Village passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at NHC medical rehab facility in Farragut. She was born September 30, 1918 in Carthagena, Ohio. She had been a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic church in Lenoir City and while living in Tellico she was active in Kinder Spirits and Crafters.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill of 65 years and daughter Donna Jean Meyer of Dayton, Ohio.
She is survived by her son William; daughter in law Patricia Drerup; granddaughters Diane Knudsen (Patrik) ; Stephanie Fairchild (Don); three grandsons Eddie, Dan and Kenny Meyer, Dayton, Ohio and five great grandchildren Madelyn Knudsen, Liam Knudsen, Sydney Fairchild, Addison Fairchild, Knoxville and Robbie Meyer, Dayton, Ohio.
The family will receive friends on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Lenoir City. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 with Fr. Ray Powell officiating. An additional service will be scheduled early May, 2019 at Calvary Crematory, Dayton, Ohio for final burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Isabel's name.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Isabel Drerup. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2019