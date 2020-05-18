|
|
Isabell Alice Moulden
Louisville - Isabell Alice Moulden 95 of Louisville, Tennessee transitioned to her Heavenly home on May 13, 2020. Born to the late Nannie and Edward Senters July 3, 1924. She was a resident of Asbury Place in Maryville, Tennessee at the time of transition.
Preceded in death by her husband Marcellous Moulden, brother Edward Senters Sr., Sister Eula Dean Hudson.
She leaves behind rejoicing in her life four daughters, Marcella Jones of Knightdale, NC, Alice Moulden and Julia Boyd both of Knoxville, TN, Marian Isom (Steve) of Maryville, TN. Brother John Senters Fort Wayne, IA, Sister in law Dorothy Mynatt, Alcoa, TN
Graveside service will be held Thursday May 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hilltop Cemetery Louisville, with Elder Dwight Frazier officiating. The body may be viewed on Wednesday from noon-6 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020