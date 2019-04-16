|
Iva Geraldine (Gerry) Tipton
Corryton, TN
Iva Geraldine (Gerry) Tipton, age 84, Corryton, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was a faithful member of Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Bonnie Webber, brothers Lawrence and Briscoe Webber, sister Mary Lett and son-in-law Steve Griffith. Survived by husband William (Bill) Tipton, daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Wes Pursiful, Debbie Griffith, Kathy and David Hoskins, and Gail and Terrel Whitaker, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, brother Freddie (Judy) Webber, sisters Lois Robertson, Freda Robertson and Janetta (Lee) Summers. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with
service to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be officiated by Marcus Atkins, Shawn Whitaker, Rev. Wesley Pursiful, and Rev. Tim Inklebarger. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church Cemetery, Corryton, TN, for an 11:00am interment. Grandsons, great-grandsons, and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019