Iva Geraldine (Gerry) Tipton, age 84, Corryton, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was a faithful member of Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Bonnie Webber, brothers Lawrence and Briscoe Webber, sister Mary Lett and son-in-law Steve Griffith. Survived by husband William (Bill) Tipton, daughters and sons-in-law, Jan and Wes Pursiful, Debbie Griffith, Kathy and David Hoskins, and Gail and Terrel Whitaker, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, brother Freddie (Judy) Webber, sisters Lois Robertson, Freda Robertson and Janetta (Lee) Summers. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with

service to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral services will be officiated by Marcus Atkins, Shawn Whitaker, Rev. Wesley Pursiful, and Rev. Tim Inklebarger. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Ridgeview Heights Baptist Church Cemetery, Corryton, TN, for an 11:00am interment. Grandsons, great-grandsons, and sons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
