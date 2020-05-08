|
Iva M. Skinner
Knoxville - Iva M. Stockton Skinner, age 88, slipped quietly into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on May 7, 2020. Born May 12, 1931, in Batavia, Ohio, one of fourteen children, she graduated cum laude from Christ Hospital School of Nursing, and received reciprocal licensing nationwide. While on active duty with the United States Air Force in Casablanca, Morocco, she met her future husband, Hosea L. Skinner. After a brief courtship, they were married in Gibraltar, Gibraltar, United Kingdom. They subsequently lived in numerous countries and in several parts of the United States, from Massachusetts to Florida to Oregon, with several stays in between. She continued in nursing until retirement from the University of Tennessee Medical Center in 1992. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Hosea L. Skinner; two sons, Stephen G. Skinner, DVM, and wife, Lisa Hood Skinner, and H. David Skinner, CPA, and wife Kimberly Wilson Skinner; three grandsons, Dalton, Wilson, and Dawson Skinner, all of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters and one brother, all of Cincinnati, Ohio. A long-time member of First Baptist Church Concord, she taught first-grade Sunday School for many years. No funeral services have been announced. Many thanks for the staff at Shannondale Healthcare Center on Middlebrook Pike for their attentive care the last months. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Iva's name to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, 485 Half Day Road, Suite 350, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 8 to May 10, 2020