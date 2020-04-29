Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva Mae Sizemore Henry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iva Mae Sizemore Henry Obituary
Iva Mae Sizemore Henry

Knoxville - Iva Mae Sizemore Henry, age 92, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 at Deane Hill Place Assisted Living.

Iva was a member of Community Baptist Church (Everett Road Baptist Church) for many years. She worked at Oak Ridge during World War II. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Iva is preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Henry (Sgt. Major U S Army Retired); sons, Gerald Wayne (Jerry) Henry and Randall Dean (Randy) Henry and wife Karen; daughter, Tresa Leah Henry Albright; parents, Allen Sizemore and Mary Wilson Sizemore; brothers, Charles, Harold, Allen Jr and Mitchell Sizemore; sister, Ada Henningson.

She is survived by her grandchildren, James Daniel Henry and wife Alicia, Amy Henry Minus and husband Ben, Sarah Zoe Henry Bufton and husband James, Alisha Marie Albright, Joshua Thomas Henry, Kyle Allen Henry and Ashley Newcombe; great grandchildren, Audrey Zoe Bufton, Willow Rose Bufton, Annabelle Grace Henry, Damien Michael Henry, Aiden James Henry, Tevin Channing Minus and Kirsten Taylor Minus; daughter-in-law, Linda Hoyle Henry; sisters, Shirley Faye Hembree and Virginia Maddox; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1:30 p.m. with Chaplain Clay Mulford officiating.

Interment will follow at Highland Memorial West Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -