Iva Mae Sizemore Henry
Knoxville - Iva Mae Sizemore Henry, age 92, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday morning, April 29, 2020 at Deane Hill Place Assisted Living.
Iva was a member of Community Baptist Church (Everett Road Baptist Church) for many years. She worked at Oak Ridge during World War II. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Iva is preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Henry (Sgt. Major U S Army Retired); sons, Gerald Wayne (Jerry) Henry and Randall Dean (Randy) Henry and wife Karen; daughter, Tresa Leah Henry Albright; parents, Allen Sizemore and Mary Wilson Sizemore; brothers, Charles, Harold, Allen Jr and Mitchell Sizemore; sister, Ada Henningson.
She is survived by her grandchildren, James Daniel Henry and wife Alicia, Amy Henry Minus and husband Ben, Sarah Zoe Henry Bufton and husband James, Alisha Marie Albright, Joshua Thomas Henry, Kyle Allen Henry and Ashley Newcombe; great grandchildren, Audrey Zoe Bufton, Willow Rose Bufton, Annabelle Grace Henry, Damien Michael Henry, Aiden James Henry, Tevin Channing Minus and Kirsten Taylor Minus; daughter-in-law, Linda Hoyle Henry; sisters, Shirley Faye Hembree and Virginia Maddox; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1:30 p.m. with Chaplain Clay Mulford officiating.
Interment will follow at Highland Memorial West Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020