Ivol Curtis "Curt" Kenner, Jr.
Seymour, TN
Ivol Curtis "Curt" Kenner, Jr., age 82 of Seymour, TN, formerly of South Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Seymour. Curt was retired as a Major in the U.S. Army after 28 years of military service, including 4 years in the Air Force. He was employed by Petroleum Helicopters, Inc. for 21 years. Curt spent 11 years flying helicopters for the
offshore oil industry and 10 years flying a medical helicopter for the University of Kentucky Hospital. He also held the title as a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of the school board at Ft. Campbell, KY. Curt was inducted into the Ft. Sill Field Artillery Officer Candidate School Hall of Valor. Some of his other accomplishments included 14,000 flight hours in airplanes and helicopters with no accidents, an Associate of Arts degree through NY State Regents, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Troy University. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivol Curtis, Sr. and Anna West Kenner; grandparents, George and Ella Kenner, Eugene and Margaret West; and sister-in-law, Patricia Faye Kenner.
His survivors include: wife, Carolyn Doris Atkins; sons and daughters-in-law, Randall Kenner, Mark and Holly Kenner, Kris and Marsha Kenner, Matthew and Megan Kenner; grandchildren, Kelly Curran and husband Ken, Nathan, Casey, Tim, Sam, Abby, Tom, and Ben Kenner; and brother, George Eugene Kenner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shiloh Baptist Church building fund, 1432 Shiloh Church Rd, Seymour, TN 37865. Funeral service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Glenn Metts officiating. Graveside service and interment 11:30 AM Monday at East TN Veteran's Cemetery (Gov. John Sevier Hwy) with full military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 104. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019