|
|
Ivy June Bales
Roanoke, Virginia - Bales, Ivy June Harris, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away September 4, 2019. She was the daughter of Ivy Judson and Sarah Lida Thompson Harris. She was preceded in death by husband Odie Halmer Bales, Sr; daughter, Ivy Jeanette Bales, and son, Odie Halmer Bales, Jr. Survived by daughter, Odilee Halma Bales Goad, sister, Annie Laurie Henry and husband Foy; brother, Douglas Harris and wife Becky. Several Nieces and Nephews. Graveside services will be held at Monday, September 9, 2019 at Beech Springs Cemetery, Kodak.
Arrangements by McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Ashville Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019