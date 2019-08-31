Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. David Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. David Brewer Obituary
J David Brewer

Knoxville - J. David Brewer of Knoxville departed this life on August 29th, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer.

David was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on February 21, 1967. David was a member of the 1986 graduating class of Karns High School. He was a former Health Physicist for ORNL after receiving an Associates Degree from Roane State. David publicly professed his faith as a follower of Jesus Christ.

David made friends easily, and made a lasting impact upon the lives he touched in person and by his online presence. David had a special knack for photography, poetry, and with beautifully commissioned cross-stitch pieces. He loved Dr. Who, Marvel, and sci-fi. He enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes.

David is preceded in death by his father, Vinson D. Brewer; Paternal Grandparents Rudolph (Rudy) and Helen Moser Brewer, Maternal Grandparents Robert (Ace) and F. Pauline (Polly) Poe Peardon.

David is survived by his daughter Brittany (mother Rhonda); his mother Carolyn S. Peardon Brewer Howell; his sister Amy L. Brewer Norman (Chris); nieces Shanda Albright and Valerie Norman; nephews Ryan Norman and Micah Brewer; Great-niece Addie Norman; and numerous beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family would like to acknowledge: the wonderful medical professionals that took exceptional care of David including Thompson Oncology and Thompson Survivor Center of Oak Ridge; Parkway Cardiology; Dr. Bridges who made the initial diagnosis; the 4th Floor Staff, CCU, ICU, Dietary and Housekeeping Staff of Methodist Medical Center; special RN Amy; and surgeon Dr. Dallas and his staff. Special Family Friend, Caregiver, and loved as a second Mother, Evelyn Baker. Virtual friends Lorie, Angelique, Michael, Tracey, William, Nora, and Mary. We apologize if we have mistakenly neglected anyone as he touched the lives of so many. The hole he is leaving will not easily be filled.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 01, 2019 at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. with Bryan Hair and Sharon Farruggia. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made in David's memory to Kane's Crusaders or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now