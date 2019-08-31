|
|
J David Brewer
Knoxville - J. David Brewer of Knoxville departed this life on August 29th, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer.
David was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on February 21, 1967. David was a member of the 1986 graduating class of Karns High School. He was a former Health Physicist for ORNL after receiving an Associates Degree from Roane State. David publicly professed his faith as a follower of Jesus Christ.
David made friends easily, and made a lasting impact upon the lives he touched in person and by his online presence. David had a special knack for photography, poetry, and with beautifully commissioned cross-stitch pieces. He loved Dr. Who, Marvel, and sci-fi. He enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes.
David is preceded in death by his father, Vinson D. Brewer; Paternal Grandparents Rudolph (Rudy) and Helen Moser Brewer, Maternal Grandparents Robert (Ace) and F. Pauline (Polly) Poe Peardon.
David is survived by his daughter Brittany (mother Rhonda); his mother Carolyn S. Peardon Brewer Howell; his sister Amy L. Brewer Norman (Chris); nieces Shanda Albright and Valerie Norman; nephews Ryan Norman and Micah Brewer; Great-niece Addie Norman; and numerous beloved cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to acknowledge: the wonderful medical professionals that took exceptional care of David including Thompson Oncology and Thompson Survivor Center of Oak Ridge; Parkway Cardiology; Dr. Bridges who made the initial diagnosis; the 4th Floor Staff, CCU, ICU, Dietary and Housekeeping Staff of Methodist Medical Center; special RN Amy; and surgeon Dr. Dallas and his staff. Special Family Friend, Caregiver, and loved as a second Mother, Evelyn Baker. Virtual friends Lorie, Angelique, Michael, Tracey, William, Nora, and Mary. We apologize if we have mistakenly neglected anyone as he touched the lives of so many. The hole he is leaving will not easily be filled.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 01, 2019 at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. with Bryan Hair and Sharon Farruggia. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made in David's memory to Kane's Crusaders or St. Jude's Hospital.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019