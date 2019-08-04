|
J. Horton Davis Jr.
Fountain City - J. Horton Davis Jr., age 76, of Fountain City, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, with his daughter by his side. Horton will be remembered for his fun loving and humorous personality. He was also very passionate, especially for his "loves" which include his daughter, his special fur-baby, "Folly", Elvis; and his favorite movie, Gone With the Wind.
He had a playful spirit and treasured the lifetime of adventures he shared with his daughter. Horton worked for many years at his family business in downtown Knoxville, where he enjoyed interacting with the community. He brought joy and laughter to everyone that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and J. Horton Davis Sr.; very good friend, Martin " Strawberry" Ault.
He is survived by his daughter, Scarlett Davis; granddaughter, Sierra (Trent) Johnson Kool; great-grandson, Harrison Kool; brother, Bob Davis; and niece, Hannah Davis. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019