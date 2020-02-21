Services
Knoxville - J. Richard Miller, age 77 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. He was a member of Temple Baptist of Powell, an Army veteran and retired from H.T. Hackney. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Mildred C. Miller; parents, Roy Lee Miller, Sr. and Gladys Riggs Miller; sisters, Nettie May, Hazel, Mary Ann, Margaret and Linda; brother, Robert Miller. Survived by brother, Roy Lee Miller, Jr.; sister, Brenda DeFord (Jerry); brother-in-law, Don (Pat) Cooper and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends, Monday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow. Dr. Clarence Sexton and Rev. David Rosser officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 2:45 pm at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
