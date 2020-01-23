Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Sweetwater Valley Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Axley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. T. Axley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. T. Axley Obituary
J. T. Axley

Lenoir City - J. T. Axley, age 82 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was a devoted family man who cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren. His hospitality, cheerful nature and love of people carried over to his career as a businessman, coming up from being a manager of the A&W Drive-In restaurants in Sweetwater and Madisonville. He was also a former owner and operator of the Lamp Post restaurant in Madisonville, as well as the Tasty Burger Drive-In, located in Harriman, before he became the owner/operator of Tee's Drive-In Restaurant in Lenoir City for 14 years. During their retirement years, J.T. and his wife Alice joined a Gold Wing motorcycle group and loved traveling extensively.

Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Alice Axley; infant son, Timothy Axley; parents, Jay and Myrtle Axley and sister, Elizabeth Minnish.

He is survived by his children and spouses, Jeff and Kim Axley; Donna and Jerry Kemp and Cindy Hickman; grandchildren, Melanie Waxler (Erik), Amanda Cantavespre (Sicili), Matthew Snow, Austin, Hannah and Brody Axley; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Grayson Waxler, Everette and Axley Davis; Avery Axley; sisters, Marie Beamer and Catherine "Cook" Camp; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Monday at Sweetwater Valley Memorial Park for graveside services.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate care. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -