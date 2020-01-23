|
|
J. T. Axley
Lenoir City - J. T. Axley, age 82 of Lenoir City passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was a devoted family man who cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren. His hospitality, cheerful nature and love of people carried over to his career as a businessman, coming up from being a manager of the A&W Drive-In restaurants in Sweetwater and Madisonville. He was also a former owner and operator of the Lamp Post restaurant in Madisonville, as well as the Tasty Burger Drive-In, located in Harriman, before he became the owner/operator of Tee's Drive-In Restaurant in Lenoir City for 14 years. During their retirement years, J.T. and his wife Alice joined a Gold Wing motorcycle group and loved traveling extensively.
Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Alice Axley; infant son, Timothy Axley; parents, Jay and Myrtle Axley and sister, Elizabeth Minnish.
He is survived by his children and spouses, Jeff and Kim Axley; Donna and Jerry Kemp and Cindy Hickman; grandchildren, Melanie Waxler (Erik), Amanda Cantavespre (Sicili), Matthew Snow, Austin, Hannah and Brody Axley; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Grayson Waxler, Everette and Axley Davis; Avery Axley; sisters, Marie Beamer and Catherine "Cook" Camp; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Monday at Sweetwater Valley Memorial Park for graveside services.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Amedysis Hospice for their compassionate care. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020