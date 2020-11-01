J. V. Waller
Maynardville - James Vallen Waller, Jr. "J.V." - born on May 9, 1942 in Chesney, Tennessee to James Vallen and Frances Skeen Waller. J. V. passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was saved at an early age and was a lifelong member of Warwick's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. J. V. served in the United States Army stationed in Korea. He was also involved in many different organizations from being General Chairman of Carmen at Norfolk Southern Corporation to serving on many boards in Union County. He was Democratic Party Chairman for many years, a charter member of the Union County Heritage Festival and the Union County Historical Society. J. V. was one of a kind. A true Union brother to all of us. He loved the Democrats and the Labor movement. His word was his bond and was respected by all. "The Lord threw away the mold when J. V. was born." (Words from his dear friend Bob Wojtowicz.) He was a huge fan of Hank Williams, Sr. and wishes to be remembered as a dedicated DEMOCRAT.
J. V. Waller is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Monroe Waller and two feline family members, Buffy and Calli; sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Sanders, Libby (Keith) Brantley and Sherry (Kenney) Hall. He had numerous nieces and nephews that thought that Uncle J. V. was the greatest. He is also survived by many political friends and "adopted" family members.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a latter date. Friends may call at their convenience on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The burial will be private. In accordance with J. V.'s wishes, memorial donations may be made to Frances Waller Scholarship Fund, c/o Stacy Warwick, 140 Raley Rd., Maynardville, TN 37807 or to the Union County Humane Society. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of J. V. Waller. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net