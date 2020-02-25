|
J Will Jones
Lenoir City - J Will Jones, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born on April 7, 1932 in Caryville, Tennessee to the late McKinley Jones and Bertha Ann Sneed Jones.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Reta Jean Morton Jones; son, Harrison McKinley Jones; sisters, Aubrey Hatmaker, Thelma Lindsay, Wilma Jones, Jean McCulley, and Jewell Jones.
He entered the Marine Corp in 1951 and served in the Korean Conflict. Mr. Jones was a lifetime member of American Legion Post #120. He was very proud of his military service and was a true American patriot.
He retired from Martin Marietta in 1992 after serving the company for 37 years. Mr. Jones was elected to the Loudon Commission in 1978 to 1982. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F & AM.
Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter, Nancy Lynn Jones Pierce and her husband Dennis; sons, J Will "Buddy" Jones II and his wife Karee, and Ken Morton Jones and his wife Marilyn. Grandchildren are Laura Marinn Pierce, Drew Harrison Pierce, Blake McKinley Jones and Keilah, Katherine D. Fillers and Zack, Lucas Webster Jones and Amy, Holly Marie Jones, and Angelica Carinn Pierce; great-grandsons: Cash, Jaiden, Brenton, Bray, Cruz, Mason, and Roan; beloved sister, Polly Keene; special nephews and friends, Eddie Potter, Mack Lindsay, Scott Keene, and Larry Anderson; nieces, Jill Connor and Sandy Cox.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 28th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Bakers Forge Cemetery in LaFollette, TN with military honors. The family requests that everyone meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020