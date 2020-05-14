|
Jacey Lee Breeden Gass
Knoxville - Jacey Lee Breeden Gass of Knoxville, TN received her wings on Wednesday Morning, May 6th 2020.
Jacey was loved and adored by her family and is now at rest. She was taken from this Earth too soon but heaven gained a wonderful spirit. Her kind heart and gentle soul touched the lives of so many. She surrounded her granddaughter with love, warmth, and her full attention.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Deann Breeden and father, John Lee Breeden.
Jacey is survived by her mother, Mary Susan Breeden; daughter, Elizabeth Breeden; granddaughter, Paige Breeden; sisters, Jonnie Lee Breeden and Joda Ann Veljkovic; brother in law, Dejan Veljkovic; 2 Nieces and 5 nephews that she loved, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and her dog Marley.
We were all unable to meet to mourn the loss of Jacey together, but this was a huge loss to us all just the same. Please join us in celebrating Jacey's life and the memories we share.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020