1/1
Jack A. Atkins Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack A. Atkins, Jr.

Luttrell - Jack A. Atkins, Jr.-age 61 of Luttrell, born July 4, 1959 passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at U. T. Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid carpenter and loved fishing and camping. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Arthur and Bessie Atkins, Wren and Adele Collins; father, Jack A. Atkins, Sr.; step-father, J. W. Hickle.

He is survived by mother, Shirley Hickle of Strawberry Plains; Loving wife of 43 years, Gail Atkins; daughter, Michelle (Norman) Stanford; son, Jackie Lynn (Stacey) Atkins, all of Luttrell; son, Marty (Candace) Wyrick of Maynardville. Brother, Jerry (Julie) Atkins of Strawberry Plains; sister, Jennifer (Stuart) Wyrick of Luttrell; brother, Jeff Atkins of Luttrell. 18 Grandchildren, four Great-Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jack Walker officiating. Interment 2 P.M. Saturday, Kelly Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 1 P.M. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Chris Hickman, Larry Hickman, Chuck Mell, Jackie Atkins, Timmy Miller, Jodi Hunter. Honorary Pallbearers: Mark Williams, Carson Chesney and Scottie Atkins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the funeral home for expenses. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved