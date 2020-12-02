Jack A. Atkins, Jr.Luttrell - Jack A. Atkins, Jr.-age 61 of Luttrell, born July 4, 1959 passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at U. T. Medical Center. He was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid carpenter and loved fishing and camping. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Arthur and Bessie Atkins, Wren and Adele Collins; father, Jack A. Atkins, Sr.; step-father, J. W. Hickle.He is survived by mother, Shirley Hickle of Strawberry Plains; Loving wife of 43 years, Gail Atkins; daughter, Michelle (Norman) Stanford; son, Jackie Lynn (Stacey) Atkins, all of Luttrell; son, Marty (Candace) Wyrick of Maynardville. Brother, Jerry (Julie) Atkins of Strawberry Plains; sister, Jennifer (Stuart) Wyrick of Luttrell; brother, Jeff Atkins of Luttrell. 18 Grandchildren, four Great-Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Friday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Jack Walker officiating. Interment 2 P.M. Saturday, Kelly Cemetery, Luttrell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 1 P.M. Saturday to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Chris Hickman, Larry Hickman, Chuck Mell, Jackie Atkins, Timmy Miller, Jodi Hunter. Honorary Pallbearers: Mark Williams, Carson Chesney and Scottie Atkins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the funeral home for expenses. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.