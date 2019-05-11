|
|
Jack Allen McBee
Powell, TN
Jack Allen McBee - 80 of Powell formally of Maynardville, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. He was a Veteran and a member of Temple Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by parents, Earnest and Blanch McBee; brothers, Gene McBee, and J. R. McBee; and sister, Melba Myers. Jack is survived by wife, June (Beeler) McBee; and sons, Lucas and Daniel McBee.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Chaplain Amanda Rader officiating. Friends and family will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019 to go in procession to Beeler Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Jack McBee. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 11, 2019