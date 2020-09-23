1/1
Jack Armstrong
Jack Armstrong

Mascot - Jack Armstrong - age 84 of Mascot passed away at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Member of John Sevier Baptist Church. Jack retired from Knox County Parks and Recreation as a sports co-ordinator. He loved sports, especially kids' sports. He loved golf and the New York Yankees. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Chloe Armstrong; brothers, Bob Armstrong and George Armstrong; and twin brother, Harold "Toad" Dean Armstrong. Survived by wife of 41 years, Carolyn Armstrong; children, Phil (Jana) Armstrong and Dena Smith; step-son, Doug O'Barr; sister, Rosemary McMahan; 11 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. There will be a Call-of-Convenience on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12:00-8:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 2:45 PM Saturday at Roseberry Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
SEP
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Roseberry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
