Jack Armstrong
Mascot - Jack Armstrong - age 84 of Mascot passed away at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Member of John Sevier Baptist Church. Jack retired from Knox County Parks and Recreation as a sports co-ordinator. He loved sports, especially kids' sports. He loved golf and the New York Yankees. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Chloe Armstrong; brothers, Bob Armstrong and George Armstrong; and twin brother, Harold "Toad" Dean Armstrong. Survived by wife of 41 years, Carolyn Armstrong; children, Phil (Jana) Armstrong and Dena Smith; step-son, Doug O'Barr; sister, Rosemary McMahan; 11 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. There will be a Call-of-Convenience on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12:00-8:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 2:45 PM Saturday at Roseberry Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Association
, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.