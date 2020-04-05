|
Rev. Jack (Jackuline) Bennett Porter
Maryville - The Reverend Jack (Jackuline) Bennett Porter, age 84, of Maryville, passed away 4:15 P.M. April 3, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. As a youth, Jack was very active in his church as well as Boy Scouts of America. He received the call to the Christian ministry at the age of 13. Earning a Master of Divinity at Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Jack spent a lifetime as a United Methodist minister, sharing God's word as pastor of churches in Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina. He served as Director of Camp Wesley Woods in Townsend, TN, Suttle Lake Camp and Camp Magruder in Oregon, and Camp Tekoa in North Carolina. Jack served as Chaplain in the Army National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1977. Jack and his wife retired to a lakeside cottage in East Tennessee. They later moved to Shannondale Independent Retirement Center in Maryville. After a car accident on February 29, Jack was hospitalized until his death. Jack is known and remembered for his storytelling, love of laughter and a deep connection with nature. Most of all, Jack's life was and is an example of how the love of God can give a person direction to live a caring, positive life. Survivors, wife of 63 years, Ruth Barker Porter, four children and spouses, William Davidson Porter II (wife Judy), Peter Bennett Porter (wife Phyllis), Sarah Esther Bigelow (husband Jay), Deborah Helen Dickey (husband, Mark), five grandchildren and their spouses, and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, William D. and Mollie Jaqueline Porter, brother, James Porter, sister, Dorothy Porter Winn. A private graveside service and interment was held Sunday, April 5, 2020, Hiwassee College Cemetery. Chaplain Randy Tingle and The Reverend Catherine Nance officiated. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Porter Scholarship Fund for sending children and youth to camp. Make checks payable to Holston Conference Camp and Retreat Ministries and put Porter Scholarship Fund in the memo line. Mail to Mary Thompson, CRM Executive Director, 262 Bart Green Dr., Gray, TN 37615. You may also sign the online guestbook at biereleyhale.com. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020