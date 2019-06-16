Services
Jack Bruce Obituary
Jack Bruce

Knoxville - Bruce, Jack Eugene, age 77 of Knoxville passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home. Jack was an employee of Valley Proteins for 34 years. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Ruth Bruce; daughter Landy Chamberlain; son Von and wife Vilma Bruce; grandchildren Terri Lynn Chamberlain and Kayla Bruce; great-grandson Christopher Chamberlin who he adored and cherished; brother Earl Bruce and sister Donna Pitts. Services will be private. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019
