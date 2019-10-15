Services
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
865-689-4481
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
5301 Fountain Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Jack C. Newman

Jack C. Newman Obituary
Jack C. Newman

Knoxville - Jack C. Newman age 99 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.

Gone before him was his beloved wife, Frances Newman; son, Steve Newman; grandson, Joseph Brown.

He is survived by his daughters, Ann Brown and Nancy Newman; daughter-in-law, Joan Newman; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19th from 1-2 pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. Graveside will be held at 3 pm Saturday, October 19th at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Newman family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
