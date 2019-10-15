|
Jack C. Newman
Knoxville - Jack C. Newman age 99 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Gone before him was his beloved wife, Frances Newman; son, Steve Newman; grandson, Joseph Brown.
He is survived by his daughters, Ann Brown and Nancy Newman; daughter-in-law, Joan Newman; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19th from 1-2 pm at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. Graveside will be held at 3 pm Saturday, October 19th at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019