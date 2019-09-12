|
|
Jack Carl Whaley Sr.
Roanoke, VA - Jack Carl Whaley Sr., of Roanoke, VA, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Jack was born and raised in Sevierville, TN and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church, in Knoxville, TN. He was the vice-president of the Buford C. Smith Company, where he worked for 33 years. Jack loved the beach and spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ethel Whaley; brother, John; grandsons, Lincoln and Tucker; and brother-in-law, Chuck Benson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathy Whaley; sons, Jack Whaley Jr. (Shea) and, Chris Jessen (Katie); daughters, Stacey Whaley (Tony), and Kelly Vaughan (Adam); grandchildren, Keelan, Kaella, Elaina, Jack, Luke, Benny, Emmiline, Eloise, Elliott, Charli, Oliver, Joshua, Samuel, and Claire; brothers and sisters-in law: JoAnn Whaley, Mary Lou Benson, Kenny and Ellen Rodhe, Debbie and John Urquhart, William and Misty Paul.
The family will receive friends from 5-6:45pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville with service to follow at 7pm with pastor James McFalls officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18, 2019