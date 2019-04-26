|
|
Jack Clayton Hawthorne
Knoxville, TN
Jack Clayton Hawthorne passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 92. Jack was known for his heartfelt sincerity, eagerly encouraging many to serve Christ with joy and purpose. He and his wife of 57 years, Fairy Louise, served for more than five decades in pastoral ministry, global missions, and prison ministry. In 2000 they moved to Knoxville and became enthusiastic participants of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church.
After serving in the US Navy near the end of World War II, Jack gave his life to Christ. He enrolled in Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho where he met and married Fairy Louise Emerson. Supported by Fairy's administrative and musical skills and joyful spirit, Jack pastored eight different Nazarene churches in five western states. God blessed their efforts in each church to see more people follow Christ. Jack was a builder. In each setting, facilities were enlarged or enhanced. While pastoring, Jack and Fairy accepted invitations to train lay people in other lands in effective personal evangelism. They eventually took on a full-time role with the Evangelism Explosion movement, accomplishing a goal of seeing sustained evangelism movements in every country of the Caribbean. Over the years they trained thousands of people in more than 50 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.
Jack mourned the passing of Fairy Hawthorne in 2005. He was remarried in 2009 to Lolly McGee of Savannah, Georgia. Lolly passed away in late 2018. God blessed Jack and Fairy with three children, Nancy Hawthorne of Phoenix, AZ, Steven Hawthorne of Austin, TX, and Michael Hawthorne of Knoxville, TN. Steven and his wife Barbara have three daughters, Sarah Busskamp of Leipzig, Germany, Emily McAfee of Austin, TX, and Sophia Johnson of Austin, TX. Michael and his wife Caryn have one daughter, Claire Hawthorne of Knoxville, TN.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, at 5:00 pm at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church chapel (on the northwest corner of the campus). A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church (9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923) in honor of Jack Hawthorne for prison ministry. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019