Jack D. Teague
Jack D. Teague

Sevierville - Jack D. Teague, age 88 of Sevierville, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Sevierville as well as the Masonic Lodge. Jack also served in the United States Air Force.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Doc and George Ann Teague, son James Doc Teague and grandson Joseph Dale Teague. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Polly Teague, children Dale (Kathi) Teague, Kathy (Sam) Finchum, James (Sharen) Sanderson, Tempe (Larry) Kelly. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren Kathrine (Adam), Angela (Simon), Neal (fiancée Emily), Dockus, Jason (Katy), Kelli (Tim), and Kristy, as well as sixteen great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by brother and sister-in-law Houston David and Mary Alice Teague and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Gail and Joe Thomas.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Music Ministry at First Baptist Church, Sevierville, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 or Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tn 37919. Family and friends will leave Atchley Funeral Home at 1:30 PM Friday, October 30th in procession to Shiloh Cemetery for a 2 PM graveside service and interment Rev. Craig Mintz and Rev. Scott Andrews will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral
01:30 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Shiloh Cemetery
