Jack Dale "J D" Miller
Knoxville - Jack Dale "J D" Miller, age 84, of Knoxville passed away Friday evening, March 27, 2020 at his home.
J D was born in Lansing, North Carolina. He was a veteran of the U S Marine Corps during the Korean War. J D graduated from Penn State University with a degree in engineering. He was co-owner of Concord Watch, Clock and Jewelry Center and was a master watch maker.
J D is survived by his sons, Eric Marple and Troy Miller; grandchildren, Brody Miller and Colby Miller; brother, Max Miller; several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be in the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020