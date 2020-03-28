Services
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Farragut, TN 37934
865-671-6100
Jack Dale "J D" Miller

Knoxville - Jack Dale "J D" Miller, age 84, of Knoxville passed away Friday evening, March 27, 2020 at his home.

J D was born in Lansing, North Carolina. He was a veteran of the U S Marine Corps during the Korean War. J D graduated from Penn State University with a degree in engineering. He was co-owner of Concord Watch, Clock and Jewelry Center and was a master watch maker.

J D is survived by his sons, Eric Marple and Troy Miller; grandchildren, Brody Miller and Colby Miller; brother, Max Miller; several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
