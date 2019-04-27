Services Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel 5301 Fountain Rd Knoxville , TN 37918 865-689-4481 Resources More Obituaries for Jack King Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Donald (Don) King Jr.

KNOXVILLE, TN - Jack Donald (Don) King, Jr. fell asleep in the Lord Jesus Christ, filled with the peace of God and surrounded by his beloved family on April 23, 2019. Don suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, which progressed rapidly in the last month of his life. Don was born to Jack Donald King Sr. and Romelda Pyle King on June 9, 1947, in Kingsport, TN. He is survived by the love of his life, Linda Zirkle King, one brother, David Lynn King (wife, Mitzi) of Greenbrier, TN; three children and seven grandchildren: Jenny King Neeley (husband, Blake, and daughters, Elizabeth and Anna Katherine) of Hendersonville; Whitney King Reidinger (husband, Josh, and daughters, Ellen and Camille, and foster son, J.C. Davis) of Birmingham; Jack Donald King, III (wife, Emily, and daughter, Madeleine, and son, Colin) of Knoxville.



Don was a graduate of Tennessee Wesleyan University, and he served on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater for several years until the time of his death. He was enthusiastic about development of the Health Sciences department and highly engaged in expansion of nursing technologies. Don received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Memphis in 1971. He began practicing medicine in Roane County and eventually established Knoxville Medical Center in 1985, where his practice of primary care extended to the occupational community. His joy in medicine was the development of strong relationships with patients, staff and community. He was known among both medical colleagues and patients as a skilled diagnostician, which shaped his medical practice. Don practiced wise medical care by focusing on the prevention and early detection of diseases. Likewise, he helped his patients prolong their lives, helping them to manage any known conditions.



Music was an essential part of Don's life. From his early teens he began directing a church choir. This expression of music through conducting became a central theme in his life. Don's leadership with choirs in several area churches spanned decades. Additionally, he organized and led three community choral organizations from 1971 to the present. His energies were poured into the formation and development of Knoxville Handel Society in 2017, which he co-founded with longtime friend Wendell Boertje. Amidst his many interests, Don also found great joy supporting the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tennessee Vols.



Don was a vibrant visionary who dreamed things and made them happen by attention to details and exceptional organizational abilities. He was a motivator of people, with contagious enthusiasm and energy. Optimism propelled his purpose, whether treating patients, planning choral programs, connecting with friends, or planning exciting trips for his family. He endeared himself to people by his strong loyalty and compassion in times of difficulty. He was extensively involved in the lives of his children, and especially grandchildren, who knew him as Pop. He created countless memories by coaching sports, encouraging music study, and just being present in special moments. Don's impact was profound and, while he will be missed, memories of him will endure.



