Jack E. Burnette
Lenoir City - Jack E. Burnette - age 71 of Lenoir City, passed away February 10, 2020. Jack was a retired service manager and loved classic cars. Preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Kornhi; parents, Orville and Marlene Burnette; brothers, Toby and Gary Burnette. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jack Burnette Jr. and Jamie Burnette; grandchildren: Josellen, Jaci and Jordan; sisters, Michelle and Charlotte and 3 nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A private interment will be held in the Asbury Cemetery in Knoxville. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020