Jack E. Lane
Knoxville - Jack E. Lane, age 80, of Knoxville passed away Friday evening, July 26, 2019.
Jack was retired from the Knoxville Fire Department after 38 years of service. He was a veteran of the U S Air Force and served in the Strategic Air Command (SAC). He was an avid golfer and was a wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather.
Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Juanita "Bob" Golden.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Connie Whited Lane; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Teresa Lane of Stillwater, Minnesota; son of wife, Michael Weaver and wife Krystal of Knoxville; daughter of wife, Susanne Smith of Knoxville; grandchildren, Benjamin and Nathaniel Lane, Korben Weaver and Keira Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Debbie Golden of Knoxville; special "brother", Harold Knott and wife Diane; uncle, Ed Clabough; special nephew, Nick Golden; several other nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Bill Hendrix, Chick Whited and wife Jama, Gary Whited; sisters-in-law, Pat Jenkins, Carolyn Whited and Evonne Knight;
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with Rev. Chris Edmonds officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland for graveside services with full honors conferred by the U S Air Force, the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and the Knoxville Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knoxville Area Rescue Mission, www.karm.org
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Lane family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019