Jack E. Longmire
Sevierville - Jack E. Longmire Age 78, of Sevierville TN passed away on the 7th of November 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side.
When Jack made it to the gates of Heaven, he had his son Jack J. Longmire waiting with open arms and a smile, along with his parents; Wheeler and Elsie Longmire, his two brothers; Glenn and Pete Longmire, and sister; Edith Longmire Robinson.
He leaves behind to carry his legacy his loving wife Judy Longmire, daughter Renea Longmire Stout and son-in-law Tim Stout, sister; Trula "Bootsie" Lawson, Grandchildren; Gaby and Brady Stout and Christopher.
The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville TN 37920, on Monday November 11, 2019 from 11:30am to 1:30pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:30pm, to be officiated by lifetime family friend Charles Long, family and friends will follow in procession to Boyd's Creek Cemetery,1262 Jim Fain Rd. Sevierville, TN 37876.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019