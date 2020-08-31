Jack E. Price
Knoxville - Jack E. Price, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020, after a long battle with illness. He passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by his side. Jack was a veteran having proudly served his country in the Army. He worked hard all his life retiring from Lowe's and Palm Beach. Jack loved his family fiercely and wholeheartedly. He was a diehard Kentucky fan and proudly wore blue all the time. Jack is survived by his loving wife Shirley; his beloved daughter Tina Staggs (Penney); step-sons Danny Grissom and Gary Stooksbury; step-daughters Linda Stooksbury and Patricia Rederick; grandchildren Kayla Cancemi (Nick), Jonathan Staggs, Ashlie Hankins (Nick) and Chase Stooksbury; great-grandchildren Teagan Staggs, Amelia Cancemi, Andee Staggs, Izzaiah Hankins, Sophia Hankins and Elias Hankins; sister Ann Hodsden; brother Bobby Price and special friend Ronald Grissom and wife Brenda. The family would like to thank U.T. Hospice for their compassionate care, especially Dr. Cynthia Pearman, Stephanie Greene, Mary Grimes, Heather Shirey and Candace DeGuira. There will be a call of convenience on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:00am -5:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:15am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral
Home Halls Chapel and go in procession to East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (Lyons View) for an 11:30am graveside service. Dr. James Robertson officiating. Pallbearers are: Jonathan Staggs, Ronald Grissom, Nick Cancemi, Billy Bailey, Gary Stooksbury and Tony Williams. Online condolences may be expressed www.mynattfh.com
.