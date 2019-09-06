|
Jack E. Thornton
Knoxville - Jack E. Thornton, age 36, of Knoxville passed away early Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019.
Jack was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his father, James E. Thornton.
Jack is survived by his mother, Neomai Thornton; brother and sister-in-law, James and Crystal Thornton; niece, Anastazia; nephew, Tristen all of Knoxville; uncle, Garland Thornton; several other uncles and aunts.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m.
Family and friends will gather at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Thornton family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019