Jack Edward Fraker
Knoxville, TN
Jack Edward Fraker - age 83, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Beverly Park Place.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, and a life-long resident of Fountain City. He was a Central High School Graduate class of '54, a US Army veteran, and retired from Southern Railway after 37 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wives, Inez Bryson, and Anna Lakin.
Survivors: son, Jack D. Fraker; and step-daughter, Jo (David) Sain all of Knoxville.
Friends may call at their convenience Friday until 6:00 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
The family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 1:00 p.m. with
Reverend Ron Mouser officiating.
Full Military Honors will be performed by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be given to the in Jack's memory.
Mr. Fraker's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 22, 2019