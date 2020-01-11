|
Jack Ellis Sterling
Knoxville - Jack Ellis Sterling age 93 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 16th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Fountain City United Methodist Church with a service to follow at 7:00pm. Graveside will be 1:00pm on Friday, January 17th at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sterling family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020