Jack Eugene Hays
Knoxville - Jack Eugene Hays age 88, of Knoxville, TN passed away on July 28, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kobert Thomas and Dovie Rhodes Hays; wife, Glenda Rogers Hays; brother, Bill; sister, Maxine Evans.
He is survived by his children, Dean, Sandy, and Brad; brother, Tommy Hays; and grandchildren, Kory, Rachel, Jennifer, and Austin.
There will be a brief remembrance in Jack's honor during regular worship service at 11:00am on Sunday, August 4th at Bookwalter United Methodist Church (4218 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912). The family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bookwalter United Methodist.
A graveside service at the East TN Veteran's Cemetery will be held at a later-date. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hays family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 31, 2019