Jack Eugene "Jackie" Miller
Powell - Age 65 of Powell Tn passed away in his home on Saturday June 6, 2020. He was born April 13, 1955 in Knoxville Tn. He is survived by his wife Jane Miller, daughters Misty Bussell and Amy Uribe, son Brandon Miller, grandchildren Tyson, Kobe, Makayla Bussell, Jordan and Travis Uribe, and 2 brothers. He is proceeded in death by his mother, father, and 4 brothers.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
