Jack Eugene Whillock
Chattanooga - Jack E. Whillock - age 87 of Chattanooga, TN passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Formerly of Knoxville but has lived in Chattanooga for the last several years. Preceded in death by his wife, Jean Whillock; parents, Press and Mammie Whillock; and brothers and sisters, Frank, Paul, Ruth, Edith, and Haskel. Survived by children, Bob Whillock of Ringgold, GA, Wayne Whillock of Seymour, TN, and Angela Hobbs of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Powers, Rebekka Whaley, Preston Whillock, Thomas Whillock, and Elizabeth Hobbs; great grandchildren, Daniel, Gavin, Tristan, Eli, Wyatt, and Jack. The family and friends will gather at Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 12:45 PM for an 1 PM graveside service with Rev. Charlie Harkleroad officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
