Jack F. Ensor
Knoxville, TN
Jack F. Ensor, affectionately known to his family as "Opa," went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27, 2019 at the great age of 90. Born and raised in Knoxville, TN, he also called Beltsville, MD home. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, and most recently great grandfather. His greatest achievements were his family. He leaves behind 3 children: Michael Ensor (Tonya), Michele Abbott (Jamie), and Megan Bowcutt (Curtis), all of which were his favorites. His grandchildren: Lauren Ramirez (Brandon), Nicole Bowcutt, Dylan Ensor, Madeleine Bowcutt, Kelsey Abbott, Blake Abbott, Camryn Bowcutt, and Colby Bowcutt experienced his love and humor. Most recently, he became a great grandfather to Charlotte Ramirez. He was a veteran and served in the Korean War and was a long-time employee of Rand Corporation. In his spare time, he served as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School teacher and Choir Director for Berwyn Baptist Church. Jack was also an avid reader and student of the Bible and applied these truths to his life on a daily basis. He loved westerns, moon pies, football, and sitting in the sun. Though our hearts are heavy, we are warmed with the knowledge that he lived a steadfast life of faith and love and is finally reunited with his beloved wife, Georgia. He demonstrated to his family the concept of "this too shall pass" and was always willing to face any challenge that he may have needed to overcome with trust that his Savior would provide him the strength. Jack has taught us now to look to this same strength. His biggest legacy and wish would be for those who don't know Christ-to receive Christ's love.
A Military Service will be held May 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland. A Celebration of Life will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee at a later date. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019