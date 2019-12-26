Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:45 AM
Milan Baptist Church Cemetery
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Milan Baptist Church Cemetery
Jack George Obituary
Jack George

Knoxville (Halls) - Jack George passed away on December 24, 2019 due to an illness. Mr. George was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served in the army. He was a 53 year employee with Beaty Chevrolet and retired as Parts Manager in 1999. Mr. George enjoyed golf and UT sports. For over 50 years, he served as a UT football usher. Most importantly, Jack loved the Lord, his family and many friends. While attending Milan Baptist Church over 66 years, he served as Head Deacon, Music Director and Sunday School Teacher. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Gerri Kirkpatrick George; mother and father, Elbert and Bonnie George; brother, Ray George; sisters, Evelyn George and Ruby Welch. He is survived by son, Steve George (Janet); grandson, Justin George; 2 great-grandchildren, Jonas and Alice George; special niece Kathy Helms (Roger); nephews David George, Glenn Welch and Danny Welch. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at UT hospital and Amedisys for their expertise and compassionate efforts. Jack will be sadly missed by all the family and friends he touched. Family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel (Emory Road). A brief funeral service will follow with Rev. Jody Winstead and Rev. Mike Viles Sr. officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Monday, December 30, 2019, at Milan Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.mynattfh.com
