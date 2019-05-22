Services
Jack H. Lawson, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was retired from the Knoxville Police Department with 32 years of service. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn Lawson; children, Patrick Lawson, Phil Lawson, and Dennis Lawson. Survivors include grandchildren, Justin Lawson, Kayla Miracle (Johnathan), and Melissa Lawson; great-grandchildren, Hadlee Miracle, Holden Miracle, Hudson Miracle, and Brody Lawson; brother, Mickey Lawson and wife Rene; daughters-in-law, Kay Lawson and Becky Lawson. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm, Thursday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:45 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 11:00 am graveside service. Military honors will be provided by the Knoxville Police Department. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019
