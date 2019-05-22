|
|
Jack H. Lawson
Knoxville, TN
Jack H. Lawson, age 87, of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was retired from the Knoxville Police Department with 32 years of service. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn Lawson; children, Patrick Lawson, Phil Lawson, and Dennis Lawson. Survivors include grandchildren, Justin Lawson, Kayla Miracle (Johnathan), and Melissa Lawson; great-grandchildren, Hadlee Miracle, Holden Miracle, Hudson Miracle, and Brody Lawson; brother, Mickey Lawson and wife Rene; daughters-in-law, Kay Lawson and Becky Lawson. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm, Thursday at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Family and friends will meet Friday at 10:45 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery for the 11:00 am graveside service. Military honors will be provided by the Knoxville Police Department. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 22, 2019