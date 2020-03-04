|
|
Jack Harold Brewer
Lenoir City - Jack Harold Brewer age 71 of Lenoir City passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His memory will be cherished forever. Jack was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Sue Brewer; parents, J. C. and Ruth Brewer. He is survived sons, Mike Brewer and Dean Brewer; grandchildren: Jessica Keener (Marcus) and Andrew Brewer; great-grandchildren: Brilee, Brooklyn, and Grayson Keener; sister and brother-in-law, Jay Ann and Richard Maples; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Valley Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020