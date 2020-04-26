|
Jack Henry Wilson
Knoxville - Jack Henry Wilson - age 90, of Knoxville passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence. Jack or "Hoss" to his older buddies. He was born in Sevier County in 1930 and graduated from Knoxville High School in 1948 and attended the University of Tennessee briefly. When the Korean Conflict interrupted his studies, he heeded the call to defend his Country by serving honorably in the "Sunshine Division" on the front lines as his company's radioman. After returning to Knoxville, Jack had a long career with the Postal Service (where he was affectionally known as "Smoke"), starting out as a mail handler, eventually being promoted to an accounting position. Jack was an affectionate husband to his wife of 65 years, Julia Nichols Wilson, and a generous doting father to his children, Henry and Margo, supporting and encouraging them as they both earned degrees at the University of Tennessee. After retiring in 1991, Jack lived comfortably with his admiring family, cheering on the UT Vols sports teams from his easy chair (he actually met legendary Coach Neyland while attending the UT). In addition to his loving wife Julia and his two children, Henry and Margo, Jack leaves behind his son-in-law, Doug Mathis; several nieces and nephews; and numerous good friends at Sand Branch United Methodist Church, where he was a member for many years. Jack is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Wilson and sister, Margie French. Jack will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him, but he lead an exemplary live, and his wit and generous good spirit will not be soon forgotten, as the ripples left behind by his many good deeds and acts of generosity continue to expand in his wake. There will be a call at convenience at Bridges Funeral Home on Tuesday April 28, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M. or you may sign the online registry at www.bridgesfuneralhome.com. A private graveside service officiated by Rev. Dennis Ford will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020