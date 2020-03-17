|
|
Jack Holt
Knoxville - Jack Holt, age 87 of Powell, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at the family home. Member of Tower Heights Baptist Church. Survived by: loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy Holt, daughters Kathy and Mary, sons Ronnie and Jackie Holt, 9 grandchildren, many great and great great-grandchildren, sisters Helen Lane and Wanda Cooper, as well as several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Bells Campground Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service, Rev. Chad Ogle officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020