|
|
Jack Houston
Knoxville - Jack DeArmond Houston, 90, of Knoxville, passed away on November 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on May 30, 1929 in Knoxville to Fletcher Scott Houston and Ida DeArmond Houston. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jack is survived by his wife, Betty McKee Reeder, who was the love of his life for 59 years. He is also survived by brother, Allan (Pat) Houston; five children, Aelise Houston Casey (Jim), Elizabeth "Betsy" Reeder Houston, Grayson Avrell Houston (Lisa), Laura Houston Sturgill (Matthew), Fletcher Scott Houston (Becky); nephew, Allan Scott Houston, II; grandchildren, Amanda Keever Koontz (Brian), Lauren Houston Andrejko (George), Victoria Sturgill Lawhorn (Tommy), Elizabeth Houston Sturgill, Ward Whitfield Houston, Sarah Houston Goddard (Seth); great-grandchildren, Kaylee Annaelise Koontz, Reeder Timothy Lawhorn; and other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by sister, Alma Jewel Houston. Jack was a graduate of Knoxville High School 1946 and then attended University of Tennessee. He served as a Corporal in the United States Army. He worked for Capital Airlines, owned Thunderbird Flying Service, worked at Sinclair Oil Company and was the Founder, President and CEO of Employers Security Company, Houston Agency, Home Health Care of East Tennessee and later in five states, and Volunteer Medical Rentals. Jack served as Board Chair for East Tennessee Children's Hospital, was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason-Kerbela Temple, member of the Knox County Court, American Legion and member and past-president of Knoxville Toastmasters Club. He was a faithful member for over 50 years of Calvary Baptist Church. Jack enjoyed time for many years with family and friends vacationing in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His generous spirit continued throughout his life and he made it his mission to always help others.
Special thanks and appreciation to his wonderful caregivers: Bobbie Woods, Pat Hicks, Sheri Crawley, Wendy Ball, Maria Baysic, and Lorraine Sanders. Much appreciation to the Avalon Hospice angels for their care and concern: Christina, Mo, Celeste, and Mark.
The family will Receive Friends at Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, December 3rd from 1:00- 2:00pm. The Funeral Service will follow, with Pastor Joe Drummer, Chaplain Mark Kitts and Chaplain Marty Jordan officiating. The Graveside Service will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery at 3:00pm. Rose Mortuary, Mann Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Houston family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019