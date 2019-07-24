|
Jack L. Brantley
Maryville - Jack L. Brantley, age 72, of Maryville, TN peacefully passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Jack worked for Modern Supply Company for 41 years and was a member of Brantley's Chapel Church. He will be remembered as a loving father, a great friend, and generous to all. Preceded in death were parents, Doyle and Vina Brantley. Survivors include children James Brantley, Reuben Mabry, Matthew and Cassie Brantley, granddaughter Allie Brantley, brother DC Brantley, and sister Charlotte Willocks. Additionally, many friends and family in both the Chattanooga and Knoxville, TN areas will dearly miss Jack. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Brantley's Chapel Church. Interment will follow at Brantley's Chapel Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 24, 2019