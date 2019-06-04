|
Jack L. Lane age 77, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired Insurance Agent.
He is preceded in death by his parents Arlie and Ruby Lane, siblings: Bonnie Drinnen, Gene, Forrest, Harry, Johnny, Robert and Arlene; mother-in-law Jewell Banks, father-in-law Floyd Banks, and sister-in-law Bobbie Gault. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Barbara Lane, Sons: Steve Lane and wife Donna, and Michael Lane and wife Kim; grandchildren: Krista and Matt Trott, Macie and Shane Beeler, Haley and Blake Beeler, Garrett Lane and Kaylee Lane; great-grandchildren: Emma, Bailey and Mallory; Niece Bobbie Compton and her sons Barry and Brad, brothers and sisters-in-law: Betty and Jack Scott, Allen Gault, Glenn and Kathy Banks, Jackie and Kathleen Banks, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel, with a funeral service immediately following at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. Bryan Robertson. Family and friends will meet Friday June 7, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel at 10:30 am and proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for the interment. Pallbearers will be Garrett Lane, Shane Beeler, Blake Beeler, Matt Trott, Joe Reed, Alan Mayes, Ornie Mayes.
An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 4 to June 6, 2019