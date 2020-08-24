1/1
Jack Lawson Miller Sr.
Jack Lawson Miller, Sr.

Gatlinburg - Jack Lawson Miller, Sr., age 94 of Gatlinburg, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was the owner and founder of the The Open Hearth Restaurant and the developer and current owner of the The Greystone Lodge on the River in Gatlinburg. Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his wife Mary Jo Miller and his parents Kenneth "Buck" and Georgia Miller. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Jack and Amanda Miller, daughter and son-in-law Pam and Bruce Brannon; grandsons, Nick and Jenna Brannon, Joel Brannon, Trey and Sami Miller: great-grandchildren, Lawson, Beau, Miller and Palmer Brannon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic, P.O. Box 5937, Sevierville, TN 37864.

While there will be no receiving line friends may visit and pay respects from 4-7PM Tuesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Graveside services will be 11AM Wednesday at Shiloh Cemetery with Pastor Larry Burcham officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
