Jack Lee Nichols
Englewood, TN
Nichols, Jack Lee, age 68, beloved husband, dad, brother and friend, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was a loved member of Shoal Creek Gospel Tabernacle. He was retired from Denso Manufacturing of Athens and a coach of almost 20 years of Tellico Youth Basketball. Preceded in death by parents, Ezzary and Flarince Lynn Nichols,
father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Frances Freeman Harris, sister-in-law, Marlene Miller Nichols, brothers-in-law and
sister-in-law, Bobby Joe Harris and Connie Harris, Jay Bowers, niece, Kala McConkey, nephew, Michael Harris. Survivors, wife of 39 years, Bonnie Diann Harris Nichols, daughters and sons-in-law, Tera and Adam Hawk, of Coker Creek, Marsha and Richard Heifner, of Knoxville, Miranda and Christopher Harris, of Tellico Plains, grandchildren and spouses, Brandy and Mark Lundy, Kristen, Lauren Grace and Nicholas Hawk, Kaitlyn and Jordan Heifner, Jackson Harris, great-granddaughter, Wren Lundy, brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Joyce Nichols, of Oklahoma, many beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and family members. Funeral 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Mitchell Bradley and Rev. Don Harris officiating. Interment in New Bethel Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5-7:00 p.m. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019