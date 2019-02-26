Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
For more information about
Jack Jenkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Louis Jenkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Louis Jenkins Obituary
Jack Louis Jenkins

Knoxville, TN

Jenkins, Jack Louis, age 91 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 22, 2019. His life's work was in heavy construction equipment with Ingersoll-Rand, Nixon Machinery and Southeastern Machinery. Jack was a member of Smithwood Baptist Church where he was Deacon, Sunday School teacher and leader of boy's mission program. In addition to devotion to his family, he was a lover of birds. He is preceded in death by parents, Vivian M. and Geneva Holt Jenkins. Jack is survived by his wife, Katherine of Knoxville; sons, Ronald (Regina) of Knoxville and Craig (Debbie) of Nashville; grandchildren, Jeff (Rhonda), April Davis (Glenn), Jason (Lauren), Jessie Portillo (Edwin), Jennifer Thomas (Chris), Blake; 7 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26th from 5-7pm @ Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. with funeral

service following at 7pm. Chaplin Pam Neal officiating. Graveside

service Wednesday, February 27th at 1pm at Woodlawn Cemetery on Woodlawn Pike. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now