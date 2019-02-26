|
Jack Louis Jenkins
Knoxville, TN
Jenkins, Jack Louis, age 91 of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 22, 2019. His life's work was in heavy construction equipment with Ingersoll-Rand, Nixon Machinery and Southeastern Machinery. Jack was a member of Smithwood Baptist Church where he was Deacon, Sunday School teacher and leader of boy's mission program. In addition to devotion to his family, he was a lover of birds. He is preceded in death by parents, Vivian M. and Geneva Holt Jenkins. Jack is survived by his wife, Katherine of Knoxville; sons, Ronald (Regina) of Knoxville and Craig (Debbie) of Nashville; grandchildren, Jeff (Rhonda), April Davis (Glenn), Jason (Lauren), Jessie Portillo (Edwin), Jennifer Thomas (Chris), Blake; 7 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26th from 5-7pm @ Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home on Adair Dr. with funeral
service following at 7pm. Chaplin Pam Neal officiating. Graveside
service Wednesday, February 27th at 1pm at Woodlawn Cemetery on Woodlawn Pike. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019